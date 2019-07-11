Suspect who fired at officers during Hutch standoff formally charged

HUTCHINSON — The main suspect involved in the June 20 shooting that led to a six-hour standoff is out of the hospital and has been formally charged by the state.

Brendan Jones is charged with aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm and felony interference with law enforcement.

Also charged in the case is 18-year-old Tyson Samuels. He is also charged with aggravated battery for the wounding of Jacob Foley.

Samuels and Jones are accused of being at a home in the 300 block of West Eighth and planning to fight with the victim. During the course of that fight, a handgun was pulled from a fanny pack, and Jones allegedly fired several shots. Foley was struck by a bullet in his left thigh.

Later in the morning, police got word that Jones was at a home in the 300 block of West 16th, where the standoff occurred. Samuels eventually surrendered, but Jones got to the door and allegedly began shooting at officers. Ten officers returned fire, striking Jones.

Jones was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment of his wounds. He is now back in Reno County on a bond of $750,000. More charges could be coming after the KBI completes its review of the shooting.