GREAT BEND – Mark Wayne Banks, 55, passed away June 22, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born January 13, 1964 at Hoisington to Charles E. & Carol (Fahlising) Banks.

Coming originally from Texas, Mark was a Great Bend resident and was a roughneck in the oilfiled.

Survivors include, his father, Charles E. Banks of Oregon; one son, Delzel Carey-Banks; two daughters, Molli Banks and Baily Banks, all of Great Bend; ex-wife, Jacqueline (Jake) Urban of Great Bend; and a step brother, Richard Ward of Great Bend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Cook; two step fathers, Phil Ward and Dennis Cook; and sister, Cara Banks.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Service are pending at a later date, however, friends my stop by the children’s home. Memorials are suggested to the Mark Banks Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

