KSHSAA sends a turf encouragement for Great Bend ballfields

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a thank you letter from the Kansas State High School Activities Association for hosting the Class 2-1A State Baseball Tournament this past May.

KSHSAA thanked the Recreation Commission and City of Great Bend for being great hosts but did encourage continued improvements at the facility. GBRC Executive Director Diann Henderson says one of the implied improvements is to install turf.

“They always ask that we continue to improve our facilities at the Sports Complex, especially turf as they start looking at those premier facilities for selections every year,” Henderson said.

KSHSAA has announced state championship sites for fall and winter sports, but has not revealed spring locations. The Great Bend Sports Complex has been the host of the 2-1A State Baseball Tournament for the past six years.

One of the goals listed in the Recreation Commission’s 2019-2020 strategic plan is to collaborate with the City of Great Bend and USD 428 to improve recreation facilities, including turf at the Sports Complex.