KHP

TOPEKA – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Independence Day Holiday Activity Report.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

KHP personnel assisted 1,151 motorists over the holiday reporting period and worked one fatal crash.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2017 and 2018. The reporting period for 2018 was shorter than that of 2017 and 2019.