GBRC hopeful new playground at Vets Park to begin installation July 26

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

When details were announced in 2018 about the new playground coming to Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend, there were hopes to start the installation during the spring of 2019. As the spring grew older and more rain poured down, the updated toddler equipment installation was pushed back.

Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson says the plan is to begin the installation July 26, giving the area enough time to dry out.

“In visiting with the City’s Park Department, we tentatively moved our playground install date in two weeks,” Henderson said. “We have moved that date back because it is still pretty muddy at Veterans Park.”

The newly redesigned toddler playground will replace the dated playground located on the southeast corner of Veterans Lake.

The Recreation Commission is paying for $53,700 and the Golden Belt Community Foundation provided $34,047 in grant money. The City of Great Bend is handling landscaping and concrete work.