BUHLER ā€” A 17-year-old from Buhler escaped serious injury after he rolled his vehicle just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The teen was driving south on Buhler Road when he crossed the center line, over-corrected, left the road on the right side and rolled his vehicle.

He was treated by EMS on scene and was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center by his mother with non-life threatening injuries.

He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.