Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/10)

BOOKED: Juvenile on Finney County District Court warrant.

BOOKED: Nathen Cody for Rush County hold.

BOOKED: Dakota Payne of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for burglary and theft, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Dominique Hoch of Great Bend on GBMC case for contempt of court, time served.

RELEASED: Steven McCarroll on BTDC case after receiving a journal of dismissal signed by Judge Hipp.

RELEASED: Jennifer Welcher of Hoisington on BTDC case for distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, posted bond amount of $20,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvenile for transport to Reno County Detention Center.

RELEASED: William Fields on BCDC warrant for failure to appear x2 after serving 37 days by order of the court.