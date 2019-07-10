Wade Signs Two-Way Contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers

kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State forward Dean Wade has signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the organization announced on Tuesday (July 9).

Wade, who has appeared in two different summer leagues for the Cavaliers so far, is one of only two players who can receive a two-way contract at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular-season roster. A two-way player can spend up to 45 days with the team during the regular season while playing a majority of the time with their G-League affiliate, the Canton (Ohio) Charge, during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Wade has appeared in four summer league games (all starts) for the Cavaliers in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 27.9 minutes per game. He received Salt Lake City Summer League Standout honors, which included a 14-point, 6-rebound, 3-steal, 2-assist effort in his pro debut against the San Antonio Spurs on July 1.

“We’re trying not to give him too much work since he’s coming off a stress fracture,” said Cleveland head coach John Beilein. “However, he has a big-time jump shot and is a really good passer. What I would like to see develop right now is a back-to-the-basket game. He had a really good college coach in Bruce Weber, so I’m looking forward to watching him grow and develop. He has something every team needs in that he can really shoot the ball.”

Wade is the first Wildcat to play with Cleveland since Chuckie Williams was drafted with the 15th selection in the first round of the 1976 NBA Draft. He played in 22 games for the Cavaliers during the 1976-77 season.