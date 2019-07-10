Themed classes at Barton County Fair

Barton County Fair – Every year there are new classes added to the competition list that coincide with the theme of the fair, this years theme is “A Masterpiece.”

Photo of Kansas Landmarks – Attach a 3×5 card telling about the landmark and where in Kansas it is located.

Costume Jewelry – ex. Broches, rhinestones, crystals. Attach a 3×5 card telling about it.

Folk Art – Can be made or purchased. Attach a 3×5 card telling about the piece.

Refrigerator Magnets

Decorative Plates

Embroidered Tea Towels or Tablecloths – Attach a 3×5 card telling about it.

Salt & Pepper Shakers – Do you have a unique set? Attach a 3×5 card telling whose it is/was etc.

Dresser Scarfs or Doily – Attach a 3×5 card telling about it.

Unique Hats – Vintage or not – if you have a unique hat you would like to show, attach a 3×5 card and telling about it.

Create Your Own Masterpiece / People’s Choice contest. Produce your own “American Gothic” masterpiece and attach a 3×5 card telling about the medium you

used.

The 28th Annual Barton County Fair is July 10 – 14 at the Great Bend Expo Complex.