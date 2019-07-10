Teen looking at crash in KCK causes another

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One crash led to another in Kansas City on Wednesday morning, sending one teen to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Cheyenne Reynolds, 19, Bonner Springs, was northbound on 18th Street south of Interstate 70 when she looked at a crash in the southbound lane. The KHP said Reynolds did not see the vehicle stopped in front of her and rear-ended a van.

Reynolds was taken to KU Med for treatment of a suspected minor injury. She was wearing a seat belt, the KHP reported.

None of the three people in the van were injured.