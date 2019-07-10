Spurling joins Department of Revenue as legislative liaison

KDOR

TOPEKA – Secretary Burghart announces the selection of Ethan Spurling to take over the position of legislative liaison for the Kansas Department of Revenue. Spurling joins the Department after serving as operations and scheduling coordinator in Governor Laura Kelly’s office since January.

“Ethan will bring a unique perspective to this position with his previous experience and relationship building at the municipal level,” Secretary Mark Burghart said. “We look forward to taking that experience and expanding that within his role.”

Prior to his time with the Kelly-Rogers administration, Spurling served the city of Frontenac as a city councilman for almost four years.

“It was during my time serving as a city councilman I found a great understanding of civic duty.” Spurling said. “This is a great opportunity to continue that passion while working alongside legislators to help Kansans.”

Spurling is a 2018 graduate of Pittsburg State University with degree in Political Science and International Studies.