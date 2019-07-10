Ochoa joins accounting team at Spectrum CPA Partners

BUSINESS NEWS

When Kristi Ochoa embarked on her job search for an accounting position, she quickly learned about Spectrum CPA Partners LLC, 1400 Polk. And she liked what she discovered.

“I was looking through Spectrum’s website and noticed right away that it handles a wide variety of accounting services,” Ochoa recalled. “I knew this was what I wanted.”

Ochoa was recently hired as a Spectrum staff accountant, who is currently studying to be a certified public accountant (CPA). This course of study entails passing four exams over an 18-month period.

In addition to her knowledge of accounting, Ochoa also brings another benefit to Spectrum clients. She is bilingual.

“When some prospective clients hear there is a Spanish-speaking accountant on staff, they are more comfortable,” Ochoa said. “I am originally from Garden City and have noticed there are not as many Spanish-speaking professionals in central Kansas as there are in southwest Kansas.

“I am eager to serve all clients in English or Spanish who need help with accounting and/or tax preparation. It is great to be part of Spectrum; everyone has made me feel welcome.”

Ochoa graduated from Garden City High School in 2014. Her major was accounting and she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration in May of this year at Fort Hays State University.

Her background includes serving as: audit staff intern at Lindburg Vogel Pierce Faris Chtd. in Hays; tax preparer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services in Hays; and bookkeeper at GO Trucking Inc. in Garden City.

During her college years, she was active in the Hispanic College Institute; Hispanic American Leadership Organization; DREAMers United for Success; and the Accounting Club. She also served as new student orientation leader.

Barry Bowers, Spectrum partner, noted that Spectrum established seven priorities for 2019. One was to hire a CPA or CPA candidate.

“We are very happy that we were able to accomplish this goal but even happier that we found someone of Kristi’s caliber to join us,” Bowers said. “Kristi will add to our ability to serve clients and provide quality services.”

Spectrum offers: payroll services; QuickBooks training; business consulting and planning; bookkeeping; income tax services; and human resources consulting.

“We are always creating new services to help our clients succeed,” Bowers commented. “If an individual or business needs something that isn’t on the list of services yet, they are encouraged to ask us about it. We can find the answers to support personal or business finances and operations.”