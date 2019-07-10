Milford woman hospitalized, 1-year-old uninjured after single-vehicle crash

DICKINSON COUNTY — A Milford woman was hospitalized after a single vehicle accident just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Brittany Moche Jones, 23, was driving northbound on Highway 77 when she fell asleep, crossed the centerline and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a culvert before coming to rest.

Jones was transported to Herington Municipal Hospital for treatment of a suspected serious injury.

A 1-year-old passenger in the car was not injured. The KHP said both were properly restrained.