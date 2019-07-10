Man arrested in Great Bend for possession of controlled substance

On Monday, July 8 at approximately 4:59 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 2400 block of 24th Street.

Officers contacted the driver, who was identified as Shawn A. Owens, age 49. Owens had two Barton County District Court warrants. The Officer located illegal narcotics in Owens’ possession and in the vehicle.

Owens was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrants. Owens was booked at Barton County Jail in lieu of bond.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime contact the Great Bend Police Department at 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 792-1300.