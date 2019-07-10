Jury finds defendants guilty in KCK meth lab fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A federal court jury today returned guilty verdicts against two defendants who were arrested after their meth lab caught fire, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Tuesday.

The jury verdict were as follows:

Orlando Cortez-Nieto, 42, Kansas City, Kan.: Guilty on count one (conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine), count two (manufacturing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Klamm Park playground), count three (possession with intention to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Klamm Park playground) and count four (maintaining a residence in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Jesus Cervantes-Aguiler, 22, Kansas City, Kan.: Guilty on count one (conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine), count two (manufacturing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Klamm Park playground, count three (possession with intention to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Klamm Park playground and count four (maintaining a residence in furtherance of drug trafficking.

During trial, prosecutors presented evidence that on Dec. 1, 2017, firefighters responded to a house fire at 2739 Cleveland in Kansas City, Kan. They discovered a methamphetamine conversion lab inside the house. Prosecutors introduced evidence tying the defendants to the drug lab, including a blue spiral notebook in which cash transactions were recorded, as well as business surveillance video showing a defending buying items found in the meth lab.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 29. The counts on which the defendants were convicted carry the following penalties:

• Counts one, two and three (conspiracy, manufacturing and possession with intent to distribute): Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $20 million.

• Count four: Maintaining a residence in furtherance of drug trafficking: Not less than a year and not more than 40 years and a fine up to $1 million.

McAllister commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan and Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug for their work on the case.