Hays man charged with having sex with underage girl

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A 21-year-old Hays man faces the possibility of nearly five years in prison after being charged with having sex with an underage girl.

Michael Allen Epke was arrested last month and charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Ellis County District Court on June 24.

According to Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees, Epke is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old from January to June 2019.

Drees said because Epke has no prior criminal history, he faces 59 months in prison if convicted of aggravated indecent liberties.

The filing of criminal charges are merely allegations of criminal wrongdoing, Drees said. The defendant maintains a presumption of innocence unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.