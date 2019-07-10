Great Bend reminded once again about the value of Flood Control Project

Great Bend residents were reminded once again in early June about the value of the Flood Control Project that protects the city from high water from both the Arkansas River and Walnut Creek. Prolonged rainfall in late May and early June sent both the Arkansas River and Walnut Creek out of their banks and flooded many area’s of Barton County but did not make it into Great Bend. The city did and still is experiencing basement flooding due to a high water table but nothing like the city experienced in 1981. At its worst, the 1981 flood waters covered about 75 percent of Great Bend and was 6-feet deep in some homes. Despite that, longtime Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says there was still much controversy about funding the Flood Control Project.

Bob Suelter Audio

Suelter remembers a public meeting at the City Auditorium that had in excess of 700 people in attendance where the City Council again voted down the project 5-3.

Bob Suelter Audio

The project which began in 1989 with a ground breaking ceremony East of Great Bend, eventually wound around the city to the Walnut Creek diversion area northeast of Great Bend. Suelter remembers the city had to around 140 to 150 parcels of property to complete the project which was completed in the early 1990’s.

Suelter says the controversy over the project pitted neighbor versus neighbor, but in the end with no major floods since 1988, no one can say that the project was a bad idea.