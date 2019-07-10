GREAT BEND – Eugene Ernest Buresh, the son of Ernest and Merna (Cassell) Buresh, was born on May 23, 1942, in Davenport, Nebraska. He passed away on June 24, 2019, at his home in Great Bend, Kansas at the age of 77 years, 1 month, 1 day.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1st Presbyterian Church, Great Bend, with Pastor Kathie Luke presiding. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Salem, Nebraska.

