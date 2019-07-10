Cop Shop (7/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/9)

Shots Fired

At 2:56 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 4 NW 30 Road.

Theft

At 4:11 p.m. a theft was reported at 1416 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:58 p.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 173.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/9)

Criminal Damage

At 8:50 a.m. damage to the business was reported at 3929 10th Street.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 9:37 a.m. fire assistance was needed for a gas leak/spill at 1020 Coolidge Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:11 a.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:33 a.m. an officer arrested Rolando Sanchez at 313 Almond Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:11 p.m an accident was reported at Broadway & Harrison Street.

Theft

At 1:08 p.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 2100 Broadway Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:24 p.m. an officer arrested Marcus Bryant at 2907 24th Street.

At 3:21 p.m. an officer arrested Bailey Fish at 1225 Washington Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:12 p.m. an officer arrested Tammi Palacio at 1806 12th Street.

At 4:14 p.m. an officer arrested Michael Elson at 1811 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:20 p.m. a gas meter being struck was reported at 212 Pine Street.

Headache

At 8:01 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 218 Pine Street.

Theft

At 9:35 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported Robert Streiner stealing a package of lighters. NTA signed.