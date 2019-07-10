Business Appreciation Breakfast at Barton County Fair

In conjunction with the Barton County Fair, join the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development bright and early Thursday, July 11 for the Business Appreciation Breakfast with pancakes and all the fixings, starting at 7:30 a.m., in Expo II.

Door prizes provided by the 4-H Club will be drawn throughout the morning. At 8:30 a.m., the Chamber will hold a short program.

The 2019 Barton County Fair runs from July 10-14. This year’s theme is: Barton County Fair – A Masterpiece. Learn more atwww.bartoncountyfair.com.