Big 12 Announces Media Preseason Football Team

Irving, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league.
The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Wednesday followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted in Arlington, Texas on July 15-16. Both days will be televised live from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT on FS2, FCS Central and other regional affiliates. Exclusive coverage from the event will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter and Instagram and You Tube (@Big12Conference). The offi cial hashtag for the event will be #Big12FB.
2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team
Off ensive Player of the Year: Sam Ehlinger, Texas, QB, 6-3, 230, Jr., Austin, Texas
Defensive Player of the Year: Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, 6-2, 243, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, 6-2, 219, Sr., Houston, Texas
Offense
QB Sam Ehlinger Texas 6-3 230 Jr. Austin, Texas
RB Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas 5-10 170 So. New Orleans, La.
RB Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma 5-11 209 So. Mansfi eld, Texas
RB Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State 6-1 207 So. Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
WR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 191 Jr. Richmond, Texas
WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State 6-0 185 Jr. Fort Worth, Texas
WR Jalen Reagor TCU 5-11 195 Jr. Waxahachie, Texas
TE Grant Calcaterra Oklahoma 6-4 233 Jr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
OL Creed Humphrey Oklahoma 6-5 315 So. Shawnee, Okla.
OL Lucas Niang TCU 6-7 328 Sr. New Canaan, Conn.
OL Zach Shackelford Texas 6-4 305 Sr. Belton, Texas
OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech 6-5 320 Jr. Frisco, Texas
OL Colton McKivitz West Virginia 6-7 312 Sr. Jacobsburg, Ohio
PK Cameron Dicker Texas 6-1 201 So. Austin, Texas
KR/PR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 191 Jr. Richmond, Texas
Defense
DL James Lynch Baylor 6-4 290 Jr. Round Rock, Texas
DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State 6-2 255 Sr. Jacksonville, Fla.
DL Ray Lima Iowa State 6-3 305 Sr. Los Angeles, Calif.
DL Reggie Walker K-State 6-2 250 Sr. Ponchatoula, La.
DL Corey Bethley TCU 6-2 290 Jr. Katy, Texas
LB Clay Johnston Baylor 6-1 232 Sr. Abilene, Texas
LB Marcel Spears Jr. Iowa State 6-1 218 Sr. Olathe, Kan.
LB Kenneth Murray Oklahoma 6-2 243 Jr. Missouri City, Texas
DB Greg Eisworth Iowa State 6-0 205 Jr. Grand Prairie, Texas
DB A.J. Green Oklahoma State 6-1 190 Sr. DeSoto, Texas
DB Jeff Gladney TCU 6-0 183 Sr. New Boston, Texas
DB Caden Sterns Texas 6-1 205 So. Cibolo, Texas
DB Adrian Frye Texas Tech 6-1 190 So. Houston, Texas
P Kyle Thompson Kansas 6-4 222 Jr. El Cajon, Calif.