Big 12 Announces Media Preseason Football Team

Irving, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards, chosen by media representatives who cover the league.

The Big 12 media preseason poll will be released on Wednesday followed by the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to be conducted in Arlington, Texas on July 15-16. Both days will be televised live from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT on FS2, FCS Central and other regional affiliates. Exclusive coverage from the event will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter and Instagram and You Tube (@Big12Conference). The offi cial hashtag for the event will be #Big12FB.

2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Off ensive Player of the Year: Sam Ehlinger, Texas, QB, 6-3, 230, Jr., Austin, Texas

Defensive Player of the Year: Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, 6-2, 243, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, QB, 6-2, 219, Sr., Houston, Texas

Offense

QB Sam Ehlinger Texas 6-3 230 Jr. Austin, Texas

RB Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas 5-10 170 So. New Orleans, La.

RB Kennedy Brooks Oklahoma 5-11 209 So. Mansfi eld, Texas

RB Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State 6-1 207 So. Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada

WR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 191 Jr. Richmond, Texas

WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State 6-0 185 Jr. Fort Worth, Texas

WR Jalen Reagor TCU 5-11 195 Jr. Waxahachie, Texas

TE Grant Calcaterra Oklahoma 6-4 233 Jr. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

OL Creed Humphrey Oklahoma 6-5 315 So. Shawnee, Okla.

OL Lucas Niang TCU 6-7 328 Sr. New Canaan, Conn.

OL Zach Shackelford Texas 6-4 305 Sr. Belton, Texas

OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech 6-5 320 Jr. Frisco, Texas

OL Colton McKivitz West Virginia 6-7 312 Sr. Jacobsburg, Ohio

PK Cameron Dicker Texas 6-1 201 So. Austin, Texas

KR/PR CeeDee Lamb Oklahoma 6-2 191 Jr. Richmond, Texas

Defense

DL James Lynch Baylor 6-4 290 Jr. Round Rock, Texas

DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State 6-2 255 Sr. Jacksonville, Fla.

DL Ray Lima Iowa State 6-3 305 Sr. Los Angeles, Calif.

DL Reggie Walker K-State 6-2 250 Sr. Ponchatoula, La.

DL Corey Bethley TCU 6-2 290 Jr. Katy, Texas

LB Clay Johnston Baylor 6-1 232 Sr. Abilene, Texas

LB Marcel Spears Jr. Iowa State 6-1 218 Sr. Olathe, Kan.

LB Kenneth Murray Oklahoma 6-2 243 Jr. Missouri City, Texas

DB Greg Eisworth Iowa State 6-0 205 Jr. Grand Prairie, Texas

DB A.J. Green Oklahoma State 6-1 190 Sr. DeSoto, Texas

DB Jeff Gladney TCU 6-0 183 Sr. New Boston, Texas

DB Caden Sterns Texas 6-1 205 So. Cibolo, Texas

DB Adrian Frye Texas Tech 6-1 190 So. Houston, Texas

P Kyle Thompson Kansas 6-4 222 Jr. El Cajon, Calif.