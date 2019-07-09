Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 95. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.