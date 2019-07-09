Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 95. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.