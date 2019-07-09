Wednesday Sports Headlines

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (AP) — Pitcher Bobby Witt Jr., son of former major league pitcher Bobby Witt, and softball pitcher Kelley Lynch have been honored as national prep athletes of the year. They received their trophies on Tuesday night.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Texas junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been tabbed the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, with Oklahoma junior linebacker Kenneth Murray taking the defensive honor. Former Alabama quarterback and Oklahoma graduate transfer Jalen Hurts was picked as the league’s newcomer of the year in media voting. The league’s media days are next week.

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The American League earned its seventh consecutive All-Star Game victory by downing the National League, 4-3 in Cleveland. AL hurlers combined to allow just five hits while striking out 16, with game MVP Shane Bieber, Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman each fanning the side. Michael Brantley opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second and Joey Gallo added a solo shot that put the junior circuit ahead, 4-1 in the seventh inning.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Serena Williams has reached the Wimbledon semifinals by gutting out a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over 55th-ranked Alison Riske. The 37-year-old Williams trailed 3-1 in the first set and was tied 3-3 in the third before a service break put her up 5-3. The 11th-seeded Williams next faces Barbora Strycova, who reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 33 with a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 19 Johanna Konta of Britain.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Seventh seed Simona Halep will take on No. 8 Elina Svitolina in Thursday’s other semifinal match at Wimbledon. Halep defeated Zhang Shuai of China 7-6, 6-1 to get to her second semifinal at Wimbledon. Svitolina will make her debut in that round at any major tournament following her 7-5, 7-4 victory against Karolina Muchova.

UNDATED (AP) _ John Daly has withdrawn from the British Open three days after being told he can’t ride in a cart. The 1995 Open winner cited the Americans with Disabilities Act in requesting and receiving a cart for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Daly says he has difficulty walking due to osteoarthritis in his right knee.

DENVER (AP) _ Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has received a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season after guiding the team to back-to-back playoff appearances. The team made a 47-point turnaround in 2017-18, which matched the fourth-highest year-to-year improvement in league history. Bednar is 103-116-27 in three seasons at the helm of the Avalanche.