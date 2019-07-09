Two-vehicle accident just west of Great Bend

On Monday, July 8 at about 4:28 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of SW 70th Avenue and SW 10 Road. This location is approximately five miles west of the City of Great Bend.

Investigation at the scene indicates a 2006 Toyota Tacoma operated by Dustin Ferguson, age 30 of Great Bend, was northbound on SW 70th Avenue. A second vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Sierra operated by Vincent Deason, age 40 of Great Bend, was eastbound on SW 10th Road. The vehicles collided in the intersection and both came to rest on the northeast corner of the intersection.

It appears a cornfield located on the southwest side of the intersection may have obstructed both drivers’ view.

Dustin Ferguson, as well as a passenger in the other vehicle, Brian Barger, age 38 of Great Bend, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Ferguson was transported to KU Med Great Bend Campus by Great Bend Fire Department ambulance.