Tuesday Sports Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) _ New York Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso has won the Home Run Derby by beating Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on his final swing, 23-22. Alonso went last in all three rounds and won all three with his final swing. Guerrero set a derby record with 91 home runs, including 40 during his overtime win against Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Justin Verlander will start the All-Star Game for the American League for the second time and lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his first start for the National League. Verlander is 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year for the Astros, striking out 153 in 126 2/3 innings. Ryu is 10-2 with a major league-leading 1.73 ERA for the Dodgers.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ The top three men’s seeds all advanced to the Wimbledon men’s quarterfinals with straight sets victories Monday. Top seed Novak Djokovic dropped eight games in his victory over Ugo Hunbert, second seed Roger Federer picked up his 99th Wimbledon singles match victory by losing just five games against Matteo Berretiini and No. 3 Rafael Nadal won each of his sets against Joao Sousa, 6-2. Unseeded American Sam Querrey also reached the quarters, as did eighth seed Kei Nishikori, David Goffin, Guido Pella and Roberto Bautista-Agut.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Alison Riske pulled off the surprise of the day in the women’s fourth-round action at Wimbledon by defeating top seed Ash Barty, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Serena Williams rolled into the quarterfinals by knocking off Carla Suarez-Navarro in straight sets, but 15-year-old American Coco Gauff is done following a 6-3, 6-3 loss to seventh seed Simona Halep. The other quarterfinals are eighth seed Elina Svitolina, Karloina Muchova, Barbora Strycova, Johanna Konta and Shuai Zhang.

DENVER (AP) _ Two people familiar with the situation say the Oklahoma City Thunder have dealt forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first-round draft pick. Grant is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. It’s another first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more, assuming the blockbuster deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through.