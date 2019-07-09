Dateline: Junction City, Kansas

Timothy Harlan Parr, 63, passed away July 3, 2019, at his home in Junction City. Tim was born May 5, 1956, at Great Bend, to Harlan and Mary Lou (Fulgroat) Parr.

Tim, a resident of Junction City, coming from Great Bend, was a machinist working previously at Plating, Inc. and Rice Engineering. He served his country in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of PFC.

Survivors include one daughter, Tiffany Parr of Hutchinson; two brothers, Randy Parr and wife Lisa of Great Bend, and Gary Parr and fiancée Julie Sanders of Great Bend; and two sisters, Sue Miller of Lakewood, Col. and Cheryl Smith and husband Russ of Liberal.

Graveside services and inurnment will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend, with Pastor Dwight Dozier. Military Rites will be conducted by Ft. Riley Honor Guard and American Legion Riders Post 180. Memorials have been suggested to Timothy Parr Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

