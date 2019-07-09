Sterling Village prepares for Bob Bethell Memorial Golf Tournament

Anyone who wants to enjoy a fun event and simultaneously support a local worthy cause is encouraged to participate in the upcoming Bob Bethell Memorial Golf Tournament, said Cindy Moore, Sterling Village administrative services director.

Sterling Village, a non-profit entity, is hosting this annual event on Friday, Sept. 20 at Sterling Country Club. (Sterling Village is the new name of Sterling Presbyterian Manor.)

“We have been involved in this great golf tournament since its inception 25 years ago,” Moore said. “Proceeds from golfers and sponsors have always been earmarked to help our residents at Sterling Village.”

This year, the tournament is a fundraiser for a “new-to-us” wheelchair-accessible van, Moore said.

“It is important that we meet the needs of our residents. Reliable transportation is just part of this,” Moore explained. “Another van would add to our ability to transport residents to medical appointments, shopping trips and even touring our beautiful downtown.”

This van would not replace a vehicle; two vans allow many more options in scheduling appointments.

“We have to be prepared for the unknown – a flat tire, dead battery or other mechanical problem,” Moore noted. “We must meet the needs of our residents.”

In addition to the golfers, sponsors are critical to the tournament’s success, Moore emphasized.

“Those who participate will display a wonderful act of kindness,” Moore said.

“They can be assured our residents and staff appreciate the gracious support that our community commits to Sterling Village.

“The fellowship means a great deal to us,” she continued. “We cannot fully express how grateful we are to live in this supportive community.”

The Sterling Presbyterian Manor Golf Classic was re-named the Bob Bethell Memorial Golf Tournament. Bethell, who was a member of the Kansas House of Representatives, died May 20, 2012, after a one-vehicle accident on I-70. He was returning from the conclusion of the 2012 legislative session.

Lorene Bethell, Bob’s wife, said her husband “would be very pleased to know the golf tournament is named in his honor. And he would encourage individuals and businesses to become involved.

“It is important that we support Sterling Village in this tournament and in every other way,” she added. “When our loved ones need care that we can no longer provide, it is good to know there is high-quality care close to home. This allows residents to enjoy visits from nearby family and friends.”

Bethell also noted that her husband was administrator at Sterling Village in the late 1990s; she started her nursing career there in the 1980s and currently is a member of the Sterling Village Advisory Council. The state representative served on the Health & Human Services Committee, which meant he was knowledgeable about long-term-care issues.

Check-in time for the tournament is 8:30 a.m.; a putting contest follows at 9 a.m. The shotgun start for the four-person teams is set for 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.

For more information about registering to play in the tournament and/or becoming a sponsor, contact Cindy Moore by calling 620-278-3651.