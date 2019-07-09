Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Sterling woman (UPDATE)

STERLING, Kan. (AP) — A man on horseback has found a missing 87-year-old Kansas woman with Alzheimer’s.

KWCH-TV reports that 76-year-old Garry Battey was out riding when he found Vonita Renae Colle safe Tuesday about a quarter mile (0.4 kilometer) from her home in Sterling. Colle had been reported missing Monday, leading to a search. Battey says the Lord told him where to go.

Colle was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and a statewide Silver Alert for her was canceled.

RICE COUNTY – The Rice County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Sterling woman.

The whereabouts of Vonita Renae Colle, 87, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Colle is reported to have dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to information from the KBI. She was last seen near 2400 Ave. X in Sterling, Kan. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office provided the following description of Colle:

She is 5 ft., 5 in tall, weighs 115 lbs., with silver hair, and blue eyes.

She is wearing men’s black pants, red collared undershirt, black t-shirt, navy sweatshirt and green tennis shoes.

She is missing her front top two teeth.

If you see Colle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 257-2363.