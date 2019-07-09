Road and levee examination in Barton County after the flooding

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The average rainfall in Kansas during the month of May was 10.26 inches, making it the wettest month in Kansas history, with records going back 125 years. The previous highest average in May was 8.79 inches set in 1995.

A number of governmental entities in Barton County have been dealing with flooding issues reported by their residents. Along with the Road & Bridge Department, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman stated he has responded to numerous complaints and issues associated with the recent flooding.

“A lot of times we get calls that we have pipes that are plugged or water over the roads,” McManaman said. “Safety is number one. We look if we need to close the road and put up barricades to warn people.”

McManaman says there are some issues they can fix. Cleaning out drains and culverts of debris is the main plan of action for the Road & Bridge Department. McManaman noted his office still receives calls of roadways with washed-out shoulders that have to be fixed so the edge does not drop off.

“As the waters go down we take a look at the issues we need to deal with,” McManaman said.

McManaman added the Road & Bridge Department was backed up on projects. Last fall, the area received heavy rainfall around Labor Day and then again in October. Crews were still cleaning areas throughout the county from those floods when this spring flooding started.