New event at Barton County Fair – cornhole tournament

The Barton County Fair is happy to announce “A Masterpiece” event at this year’s fair. A limited 32-team double elimination cornhole tournament will take place on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

Beginning at 7 p.m. each night, teams will compete for prize money totaling $500 that will be paid out to the top four teams. We are excited to partner with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and Barton County Young Professionals to oversee this event for us.

Friday Night will be the elimination round bringing the field from 32 teams to the elite eight in both brackets followed by the next night on Saturday for the final rounds to crown this year’s champion.

Registration per team is $30 online at bartoncountyfair.com or mailed to the Barton County Fair before July 8. Each team will receive two drink tickets with registration. Must be 18 to play.

A kids version of this event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 4:30 pm with registration beginning at 4 p.m. No entry fee for this event is required.