More than 12K free meals served in June from USD 428

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The numbers are in for the Summer Food Program that USD 428 Great Bend participated in again this summer. Providing free lunches and breakfasts in June for anyone 18 years old or younger, the district served 12,467 meals. Of those meals, 8,228 were lunches and 4,239 were breakfasts.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture is a great opportunity for families.

“It’s self-sufficient. It’s a federal program and does not cost the district any money,” said Thexton. “That’s another month that kids have access to two meals that they may not have any other time.”

The breakfasts and lunches in June were available at all five public elementary schools. Park Elementary School served the most lunches at 1,788 and Eisenhower Elementary School handed out the most breakfasts at 1,089.

“Not only the food service providers are there but also we have staff there as part of summer school,” Thexton said.

The total number of children served this June is down 291 from those served in 2018. Free lunches for children will continue until July 26, Monday through Friday, at Park School only this month.

“It’s amazing to see the walk-up traffic,” Thexton added. “They show up, eat, and they’re gone.”

Adults are welcome to eat too at a cost of $3.50 per lunch.