Kansas Department of Revenue helps current and discharged military transfer credentials

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Revenue is working in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to help military personnel bridge a possible licensing gap with its Military Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Even Exchange Program.

The program is open to current Kansas National Guard, Kansas Reserves, or discharged military personnel who have a valid military CDL credential convert over to a civilian CDL.

“We recognize our military men and women with a CDL acquired during their service are valuable to the Kansas workforce,” Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said. “The safety training received during service goes above and beyond the requirements of the civilian CDL and it only makes sense to be part of the Military Even Exchange Program.”

“Kansans serving in the military have been some of the most devoted public servants, with a strong sense of commitment to making our communities, state and nation better,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It’s important that they have employment opportunities to transition to civilian life in a way best for them and their families. Reintegration programs and the Military Even Exchange CDL Program are among ways we can offer that vital assistance.”

Kansas is the fifth state to be part of this program. Being ahead of other states makes the program valuable to both veterans and businesses needing highly skilled CDL credentialed drivers.

Military personnel discharged with the military credential have up to a year from their discharge date to be eligible for the conversion. If a hazardous materials credential is needed in addition to the CDL, an applicant must take the additional test. All applicants must provide a medical clearance card from an FMCSA certified physician.