Jr. Legion Zone Bracket released

The Great Bend Braves will be the number 4 seed in the Class A Zone 1 & 2 Tournament that will be played at the Great Bend Sports Complex July 15-17.

The Braves open play in the 6-team tournament on Monday the 15th at 2:00 p.m. against Hays. The winner of that game will face Number 1 seed TMP at 6:00 p.m. with the loser playing Monday at 8:00 p.m.

Number 3-Seed Russell will play number 6-seed Salina Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. with the winner taking on number 2-seed Larned at 8:00 p.m.

2019 American Legion Class A Zone 1 & 2 Tournament (July 15-17)

Monday July 15

2:00 Great Bend Braves vs Hays

4:00 Russell vs Salina

6:00 Great Bend/Hays winner vs TMP

8:00 Russell/Salina winner vs Larned

** Two teams will advance to Class A State Tournament in Topeka