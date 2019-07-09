Healing Hearts Ranch introduces new therapist and business manager

Healing Hearts Ranch, a Great Bend equine therapy facility, is pleased to announce the addition of two new employees. Donna Julian, LSCSW, is coming on board as a full-time therapist, and Kim Son has joined the ministry as the new business manager.

Donna is a native of Hoisington who discovered her interest in counseling while working with victims from Hurricane Katrina and the Greensburg tornado. Although her career began in a different field, she made the decision to pursue a Master’s in Social Work and graduated from Wichita State University in 2011. Her heart is “to help those who are hurting to find peace,” and she has found therapy to be an extremely valuable tool in that process.

Donna lives with her husband, Tim, in Dighton, and they have three grown children. She is receiving new clients and will provide sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Kim has been a horse lover all her life, and this will be her second time to work on a ranch. A long-time Great Bend resident, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology through Barclay College in Haviland, and gained her business experience through previous positions of employment.

Kim says, “I believe in the effectiveness of these services and the “magic” that can happen between a client and a horse.”

She will be handling administrative and business aspects, as well as scheduling and public relations. Kim and her husband, Kenny, have four grown children, and enjoy the country life at their home southwest of Great Bend.

Healing Hearts Founder, Scott Stinemetz, shared that he is thankful to be able to serve the community. Since 2006, the Ranch has done just that, utilizing therapists, equine specialists, and therapy horses to help those with a variety of issues such as depression, ADD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, family relationships, addictions, and different forms of abuse.

Healing Hearts Ranch is a non-profit ministry located at 155 SE 1st Avenue in Great Bend. For more information, please visit www.healingheartsranch.com.