Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Gail Ellen Keller, age 60, passed away June 14, 2019, at her home. Gail was born July 18, 1958 in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of George M. and Carolyn Mae (Crouch) Huber.

A service of remembrance will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church Annex, 3301 19th St., Great Bend. Please use the alley for parking. Memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530