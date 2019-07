The Great Bend Bat Cats scheduled double header at Mulvane Monday was postponed due to rain. It was the second rainout for this Sunflower Collegiate League game after the two teams were washed out on Saturday. They will try again on Friday night.

Great Bend will be in action Tuesday night weather permitting as they play the Haysville Aviators at Eck Stadium in Wichita starting at 5:30.

You can hear the game on Hits 106.9 starting at 5:15 p.m.