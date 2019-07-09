Barton County Fair: agriculture and 4-H

Barton County Fair – As part of our mission statement the Barton County Fair Association is dedicated to the enhancement of Agriculture and the Youth of Barton County and the surrounding area, while providing opportunities for all people to gain a sense of pride in their community.

Agriculture is a very important part of our community and one of the commitments that we are directed to do is to provide an opportunity for the communities to experience agriculture in an open and friendly setting. Members of this community come together to show various aspects of agriculture and culture every year at the fair. Displays you will see include crops, livestock, foods and many handmade items that are not just things of the past but skills and traditions that are passed on from generation to generation.

4-H members are a large part of the county fair, with exhibits that are just astonishing that shows their hard work and dedication to projects and commitment’s to raising livestock. These are not just something to do projects, these are life skills that they will use to become great employees, business owners, community leaders and parents.

We invite you to experience the fair, maybe in a way you may have not seen it before. Take a few minutes to look at the exhibits in the building and feel free to ask someone about a certain project. Take the time to stop a 4-Her and ask them about an exhibit or animal, you will be amazed at what they know and what they just might teach you.

Saturday July 13 is Kids Day/ Promote 4-H Day at the fair. If your family is interested in learning more about 4-H this is an excellent time to see what they do and ask questions. Nowhere else will you see so many 4-H families together in one place. So, no matter what your age, there is always somethings to learn at the Barton County Fair.