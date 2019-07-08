Wristband prices for carnival at Barton County Fair

Press release from the Barton County Fair Association…

The Barton County Fair Association is proud to announce the signing of Toby’s Carnival to this years lineup of entertainment to the fair. Carnivals are very hard to locate to have the same dates as yours and we are blessed that Toby’s Carnival just happen to have a opening. Traveling from the center of Missouri to make our date we are excited to have this company aboard for the next two years.

About Toby’s Carnival Company, Inc.:

Was officially founded in 1963 by Norman J. “Toby” Nemmers, as a family business, but it’s roots go back to the 1940s. After serving in World War II, Toby needed a job, and his father was working with Broadback & Schrader, a carnival who’s route took them from Canada to Mexico. Toby worked alongside his father, and spent years building his own collection of carnival rides before starting his own company in 1963. Today, Toby’s Carnival, Inc. serves local communities in the Missouri, Kansas and Iowa markets. Daniel Yarnell, grandson of Toby, born and raised on the midway, has been in charge of operations since 1997.

Toby’s Carnival, Missouri unit, is based in Marceline, MO, where Daniel and wife Lindsey raise their 3 daughters and dog Walter, a furry goldendoodle, who you will surely see on the carnival midway when Toby’s Carnival comes to your town!

Daniel, a Level 3 NAARSO inspector, can usually be found near his portable workshop trailer on the midway, where he works around the clock, with continual ride maintenance.

Lindsey, can always be found in or around the food wagons on the midway, and occasionally she recruits help from their daughters Mackenzee, Lola, and McCarten, with squeezing lemons on busy days.

Every year, Toby’s Carnival, Inc. travels from May through October, making up to 25 stops each season, to offer amusement, entertainment, and lifelong memories to thousands of children and kids-at-heart! The carnival travels with an entourage of 11-12 ride attractions, including a variety of age appropriate rides, from the Carousel, a classic & first ride for every American child, to the Surge, a high velocity, spinning ride, popular with teens. It boasts three themed concession stands, including the signature Lemonade Stand, serving fresh-squeezed lemonades, funnel cakes, fried oreos and jumbo corndogs. The carnival also travels with a collection of games, from prize every time for the kiddos to skill games for the adults.

The Carnival will offer Wristbands Every Night $20, However the public can purchase advance wristbands for Wristbands $15 and a Mega Passes $50 which is good all week. Mega Passes

and advance passes will not be available once the fair begins on July 10.

Wristbands are available at the following Ticket Outlets: In Great Bend, Community Bank of the Midwest, Credit Union of America, Farmers Bank & Trust and Everything Under the Son. In Hoisington see Miller Lawns.