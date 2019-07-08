Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Dr. Kurt Williams from Central Kansas Dentistry in Ellsworth.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – Chip will be talking agronomy with Ken Ferrie and Sonja Begemann of Farm Journal to discuss the Farm Journal Seed Guide before it hits mailboxes, and Greg Tylka of the Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition shares how saturated soil could affect SCN.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Out and About Show” hosted by Kate Brennen. Guests include members of the Barton County Fair Board who will talk about all the things taking place at the Fair July 10-14. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-11P Major League Baseball – 2019 All Star Game

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”