Salina man dies after Friday fight in restaurant

SALINA — A 32-year-old Salina man is dead following a physical altercation at a local restaurant Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Salina Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. on Friday to McDonald’s, 701 S. Broadway Blvd., for the report of an unconscious person in the parking lot. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered Scott McMurray unconscious. McMurray was transported by Salina Fire Department EMS to the Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC), where he was treated by emergency room medical staff, the news release stated.

During the initial on-scene investigation, officers were told that McMurray was involved in a physical altercation with Austin Ferguson, 29, of Salina. On Monday, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said that the dispute was over a third individual, a female. At one point during the altercation, Ferguson landed a punch to McMurray, which caused McMurray to fall to the pavement, the news release states.

Ferguson had remained on the scene and was taken to the police department for questioning. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ferguson was booked into the Saline County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated assault, the news release states.

According to the news release, SRHC emergency room medical staff discovered McMurray’s medical condition was deteriorating and he was taken to the operating room, however at 10:06 p.m. on Friday, McMurray was pronounced deceased.

The news release noted that as the investigation continued over the weekend, new and reliable information was discovered. After discussing the case with the Saline County Attorney’s Office and considering the statutes of Kansas, Salina Police determined that a request for charges would not be filed and Ferguson was released from the Saline County Jail at 12:34 p.m. on Sunday.

Hanus said Monday that an autopsy of McMurry had been ordered and that the investigation is ongoing.