Mill levy stays the same for approved GBRC 2019-2020 budget

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Recreation Commission Board approved the 2019-2020 budget at Monday’s meeting. The adopted budget designates the general fund maximum expenditure of $3,449,234 and the Employee Benefit/Insurance Fund for $455,345 for a total budget of $3,904,579.

GBRC Executive Director Diann Henderson says there are no huge changes from the previous budget.

“Some changes that come with each budget are any capital outlay projects that we’re looking to partner with other governmental entities,” Henderson said. “We already approved in May the cost of living increase for our employees.”

The unencumbered cash moving forward into the new budget for the Recreation Commission is $1,805,785. GBRC will operate on the unencumbered cash funds until they receive their major tax distribution in January 2020.

The mill levy from the Recreation Commission remains the same from last year at 8.5, with 7 mills for the general fund and 1.5 mills for the employee benefit/insurance fund.

Along with a new budget comes a new strategic plan. A few of the goals during the 2019-2020 fiscal year for GBRC include: promote health and wellness, future development at the Great Bend Activity Center, collaborate with the City of Great Bend in providing restroom and shade structure at Langrehr Field, adding playground equipment at the Great Bend Sports Complex, pickleball courts, outdoor basketball court, improve facilities such as turf at the Sports Complex and a master plan for upgrades at Veterans Park ballfields and tennis courts.

The GBRC budget will be sent to the Great Bend school district and eventually Barton County.