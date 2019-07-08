Man sentenced after 15 lbs. of meth found hidden in child booster seats

TOPEKA – A man from Mexico was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison after a state trooper found 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hidden in child booster seats and other locations in his car, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Monday.

Israel Felix Garcia, 32, was a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped the car on I-70 at milepost 341 in Wabaunsee County. A trooper found five plastic wrapped bundles of crystal methamphetamine in two booster seats in the car. He found more bundles hidden under the rear window deck, bringing the total to 15 pounds.

Garcia told investigators he was being paid $400 per bundle to drive the drugs from California to Topeka. He said his girlfriend and two children in the car did not know about the methamphetamine.

McAllister commended the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting for their work on the case.