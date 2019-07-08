GREAT BEND – M. Lynne Wooster, 72, passed away July 5, 2019, at the University Of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus. She was born January 15, 1947 in Wichita, to Benard “Ben” & V. Marian (Ludlow) Sauer. She married Paul Wooster on August 2, 1980 in Great Bend. He survives.

Coming from Wichita in 1956, Lynne was a bookkeeper for Globe Exploration in Great Bend. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She enjoyed her family, visiting with friends and cooking.

Survivors include, her husband, Paul Wooster of the home; one grandson, Nathan Fishburn of Salina; one stepdaughter, Patricia Gottschalk and husband Gregg of Hays; one stepson, Robert Wooster of Great Bend; three step grandchildren, Shayla Gottschalk, Janelle Wooster and Jayla Wooster; and one sister, Katrina Sauer of Aurora, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas Romme; two brothers, Larry Sauer and David Sauer; and one step grandson, Shane Gottschalk.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Mon., July 8, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tues., July 9, 2019. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Shane Gottschalk Shane Strong Memorial Scholarship at Fort Hays State University, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

