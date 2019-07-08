John O’Connor

July 8, 2019

Email us any old time at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll answer right back atcha next Monday.

Huh, I just discovered something: the font size I use has looked a little ‘smallish’ the last couple of weeks and I couldn’t figure out what the problem was. Just happened to glance down at the lower right-hand corner of the screen a moment ago and saw a sliding graphic that goes from zero to 100 percent. Mine was at 90 percent. So I slid it over to 100 percent and the font came back up to normal. Son of a gun. I’ve had this particular laptop three years now and I’m still learning new things. What I haven’t learned is why the image on the screen slipped to 90 percent in the first place.

Anyway, welcome one and all (and any entity in the ‘other’ category) to Week Number 405 of Maybe Some People Really Shouldn’t Have a Computer.

Not only did I make the above discovery this week, but I located something that had been missing for more than two years. See, back in January of 2017 the Barton College Theatre Department and the good Doc Abel sponsored their first Original Play Competition to encourage local would-be playwrights. You wrote a short play not more than twenty or so minutes long, submitted it to the BCC Theatre Department and if they felt it was worthwhile they would produce it on stage. I thought, hey that’s pretty neat, so I wrote one based on our popular ‘Trading Post’ show on KVGB. It had some amusing stuff in it, if I do say so myself, much of it inspired by things that had happened on the show.

Well, my play entitled ‘Coffee Can’ was one of four chosen for performance. Doc Abel gave us the option of directing it ourselves or letting the students do it. I let them do it all, figuring it would be good experience for them. The play was performed as Reader’s Theatre (due to a LOT of dialogue and the fact that several of the kids were in the other shows, too) on April 27, 2017 in front of a nice-sized crowd in the BCC auditorium.

About a month later Doc called and said the entire package of four shows had been put on YouTube. Cool. Except I forgot the link, as I was dealing with a lot of other things at that time. So I just sort of forgot about it until I told someone else about it the other day. Which inspired me to do a little Googling and find the elusive play. Which inspired me to invite YOU to watch it, too.

Just go to Google and type in ‘barton college original play series’. Scroll down and you’ll see three video ‘boxes’. The one on the left with a posting date of August 17, 2017 is the one that has the four short plays. Mine plays first, but I hope you’ll stick around for the entire package which runs about an hour. If you’ve been a long-time listener to our Trading Post show, you may even recognize one of the main characters by the way she speaks and some of the outlandish remarks she makes.

Have fun! Hope you like it. Oh, it even has a happy ending.

Well, we ended the weeks-long quest to find out the name of the singer who had a communications problem with his furniture: Neil Diamond! In chronological order the correct answer was turned in by Edith, Julie, Paul and Karen. The song is ‘I Am, I Said’ and the line goes “no one heard at all, not even the chair.” If you want to read a laugh out loud book, order a copy of Dave Barry’s Book of Bad Songs, which makes fun of a lot of ‘60s and ‘70s hits, including Mr. Diamond’s classic. It’s one of the funniest books (by one of our funniest writers) I’ve ever read.

Re: the Fourth of July question, Terry and Karen had it right. Yes, they voted for independence on July 2nd, but decided to have the official signing on the Fourth. John Adams wanted to have the holiday on the 2nd.

Congrats to Karen who came up with ‘Maggie’ Street as the original name of the street that later became Forest Avenue. Well-known local historian Jiggs Schulz pointed out that the street could not have been named after a local ‘Madam’ because most of the streets downtown were named before there were any buildings put up. He speculates that Maggie Street was named after the wife of one of the founding fathers.

Vicki guessed Kansas Avenue might have been ‘Maggie Street.’

The ‘fishing challenged’ VP candidate was correctly identified by Karen. ‘Twas Richard Nixon, who, in trying to look like a ‘regular guy,’ went fishing with dedicated fisherman and running mate Dwight Eisenhower. It did not go well, with Nixon hooking Ike’s shirt with an errant cast.

Karen also tried the 4th of July televised event emanating from New York question. No, it’s not the Macy’s fireworks. Try try again. Oh, Karen says she’s glad she found us. Me too!

In other biz, Paul commented on our garage sale and said he was not a fan of them, either. Amen!

So, one question remains: The New York 4th of July event that now airs on national TV. It’s a very tasteful show.

New Ones: What 1980 Number One hit had to do with masonry?

What institute of higher education was once upstairs in the Rosewood Wine Cellar building?

What were the only two two-seater sports cars produced in the USA during the ‘60s?

This 1950s Presidential candidate’s grandpa was Vice President under a 19th century Prez. Who’s the candidate?

Well, this has been big fun, but I got to run. Have yourself a great week, whether you want to or not.

John