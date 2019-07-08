Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Joan Louise Michaelis, 84, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019, at Via Christi St. Joseph Medical Center in Wichita. She was born July 15, 1934 at Dorrance, the daughter of Dan and Marie (Dick) Herbel.

Joan has been a resident of Hoisington since 1971, when they moved to the family farm. She was united in marriage to Clifford Michaelis on January 27, 1952, in Russell. He passed away on April 17, 2004. Joan was a homemaker until she started working for Town and Country Supermarket and the Dairy Queen, she then retired from the Hoisington School System as a baker after twelve years. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hoisington, the ELCA Women’s Sewing Club and also was a Pink Lady for Clara Barton Hospital. She enjoyed crafts and nature, she loved being with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include one son, Dan Michaelis and his wife Linda of Claflin; two daughters, Kathy Rothweiler and husband Rick of Salina and Stacy Schneider and husband John of Olmitz; 7 grandchildren, Marty Michaelis (Jennifer), Kelly Bachar (Jay), Amy Strowig, Jacob Rothweiler (Miranda), Emily Schepmann (Jerry), Molly Schneider, and Clayton Schneider; 8 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ken Michaelis of Branson, MO., sister-in-law, Peggy Blanding of Kansas City, KS; and her loving dog Chico. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford Michaelis; and brother Norris Herbel.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hoisington with Rev Wayne Baldyga and Rhonda Templing, PMA officiating. Friends may sign the book 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. No visitation will be held as cremation as taken place. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established with the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net