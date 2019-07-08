Independence teen arrested after high-speed chase from Salina to Republic County

SALINA — An attempt to stop a vehicle in Salina for not having a working headlight early Saturday morning ended with spikes being deployed and the vehicle finally stopping in Republic County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said Monday that a deputy on saturation patrol in the 200 block of North Broadway Blvd. at approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday noticed a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier that had one headlight out. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but when both pulled into the carwash at State Street and Broadway Blvd., the Cavalier took off north on Broadway Blvd. and took the following route, Soldan said.

North on Broadway Blvd. to Ninth Street

North on Ninth Street to Interstate 70 (I-70)

East on I-70 to the Niles exit

Back on to I-70 to Solomon Road

North on Solomon Road to Kansas Highway 18 (K-18)

West on K-18 to a gravel road in Ottawa County

From the gravel road to Old 81 Highway

From Old 81 northbound on U.S. Highway 81 through Cloud County, where spikes were deployed

Soldan said that despite losing its tires, the car continued into Republic County, where it finally stopped. The car reached up to 90 mph on I-70 and was driving at 60 mph after the spikes removed the tires, Soldan said.

Cameron Hanson, 18, of Independence, Kan., was taken into custody, Soldan said. Hanson was driving a car that was stolen out of Abilene, however, he had a bill of sale for the car, Soldan said. It is believed that Hanson purchased the car, which turned out to be stolen, Soldan added.

During the arrest, drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine on it was found in the car, Soldan said. Hanson was arrested on suspicion of the following, Soldan said.

Flee and elude

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license is suspended

Speeding

Improper turn

Improper driving

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Driving with a defective headlight

Soldan said personnel from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit.