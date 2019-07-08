Hutch Fire Department rescues three from Arkansas River

HUTCHINSON — The Hutchinson Fire Department rescued three people from the Arkansas River on Sunday after they were displaced from tubes shortly after entry.

The three entered at the Fourth Street river bridge. There were four people in the group. Two of them became hung up close to the east bank. The other two tubers got farther down the river before one was able to access the bank. The other person became stranded as well.

Initial contact was made by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, however, deputies were unable to free the three from the river.

No life jackets were present, according to reports.

The Hutchinson Fire Department deployed a boat under the Kansas 96 river bridge and was able to quickly access all three upstream, place them into the boat and into life jackets, then return them to shore.

All three were checked by Reno County EMS following the rescue with no injuries reported.