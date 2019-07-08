GREAT BEND – Harold Herman Feldman, 99, passed away July 3, 2019, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born August 13, 1919 at Kinsley to Herman & Frances (Lipoldt) Feldman. He married Clara Mae Kurth on July 2, 1943 at Ozark, Alabama. She survives.

Coming from Offerle in Oct. 1944, Harold was a Great Bend resident. He was an independent oil producer owning and operating C&S Well Service. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, American Legion Argonne Post 180 and KIOGA. He was a PFC in the United States Army during WWII.

Survivors include, wife Clara Mae Feldman of the home; one daughter, Deanna Thomas and husband Tom of Hays; one daughter-in-law, Jackie Feldman of Derby; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Richard Feldman; two brothers, Harvey Feldman and Lawrence “Bus” Feldman; three sisters, Evelyn Winkler, Sis Brown, Pearl Meiers; and two grandchildren, Tim Feldman and Susan Quint.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Mon., July 8, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tues., July 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Great Bend, with Rev. Gary Brooks presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery, with Military Rites conducted by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard and American Legion Riders Post 180. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

