Great Bend woman arrested for abuse of a child

On July 3 at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to 3214 23rd Street in Great Bend in reference to a remove subject call.

Upon officer’s arrival, they contacted the reporting party, Davin Mills, age 35. Mills stated his daughters told him that their stepmother, Linda Mills, age 35, had been abusing them.

After detectives with the Great Bend Police Department investigated, it was determined Linda Mills would be placed under arrest for abuse of a child. Linda Mills was transported and booked into custody at the Barton County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond for abuse of a child.

If you have information to this case or any other crime contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.