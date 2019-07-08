Cop Shop (7/5 – 7/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/5)

Fire

At 12:34 a.m. a fire was reported at NE 50 Road 7 N. US 281 Highway.

Structure Fire

At 5:55 a.m. a fire was reported at 292 N. Washington Avenue.

Fire

At 2:18 p.m. a fire was reported at 4206 Railroad Avenue.

At 2:59 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 40 Avenue.

7/6

Fire

At 11:21 p.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of SW 50 Avenue.

7/7

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:11 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of NW 60 Avenue.

At 10:18 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 30 Avenue & NW 70 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/5)

Domestic

At 1:50 a.m. a report of being battered by Kelsea Wagner was made on Lakin Avenue. Wanger was arrested for battery DV.

Breathing Problems

At 1:56 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2408 Zarah Dr.

Fire

At 2:52 a.m. a fire in the yard at 1433 2nd Street was reported.

Breathing Problems

At 5:53 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5404 Broadway Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 6:48 a.m. a tire being slashed on a vehicle was reported at 2330 McKinley Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10:39 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3201 Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 1:44 p.m. theft of fuel was reported at 2302 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 2220 Forest Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:19 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1416 9th Street.

Injury Accident

At 6:29 p.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Monroe Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:04 p.m. a burglary was reported at 821 Washington Street 3.

Fire

At 9:47 p.m. a report of a possible lightning strike at 4407 Prairie Rose Cir was made.

Breathing Problems

At 10:12 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2208 McCormick Street.

7/6

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:39 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3103 Main Street.

Medical Alarm

At 5:22 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3619 21st Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 1323 2nd Street.

At 11:58 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Sheridan Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 12:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1416 9th Street.

Sick Person

At 1:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 13.

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:44 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 2201 Madison Street. Nothing missing.

Chest Pain

At 4:25 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 223 Becker Ct.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 9:57 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3103 Main Street.

7/7

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:41 p.m. an accident was reported at 5318 10th Street.

At 4:29 p.m. an accident was reported at 1444 11th Street.

Theft

At 8:10 p.m. a theft was reported at 801 Heizer Street.

Breathing Problems

At 11:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2823 20th Street.