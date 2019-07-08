Cop Shop (7/5 – 7/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/5)
Fire
At 12:34 a.m. a fire was reported at NE 50 Road 7 N. US 281 Highway.
Structure Fire
At 5:55 a.m. a fire was reported at 292 N. Washington Avenue.
Fire
At 2:18 p.m. a fire was reported at 4206 Railroad Avenue.
At 2:59 p.m. a fire was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 40 Avenue.
7/6
Fire
At 11:21 p.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of SW 50 Avenue.
7/7
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:11 a.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of NW 60 Avenue.
At 10:18 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 30 Avenue & NW 70 Road in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/5)
Domestic
At 1:50 a.m. a report of being battered by Kelsea Wagner was made on Lakin Avenue. Wanger was arrested for battery DV.
Breathing Problems
At 1:56 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2408 Zarah Dr.
Fire
At 2:52 a.m. a fire in the yard at 1433 2nd Street was reported.
Breathing Problems
At 5:53 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5404 Broadway Avenue.
Criminal Damage
At 6:48 a.m. a tire being slashed on a vehicle was reported at 2330 McKinley Street.
Breathing Problems
At 10:39 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3201 Broadway Avenue.
Theft
At 1:44 p.m. theft of fuel was reported at 2302 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:13 p.m. an accident was reported at 2220 Forest Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:19 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1416 9th Street.
Injury Accident
At 6:29 p.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Monroe Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 8:04 p.m. a burglary was reported at 821 Washington Street 3.
Fire
At 9:47 p.m. a report of a possible lightning strike at 4407 Prairie Rose Cir was made.
Breathing Problems
At 10:12 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2208 McCormick Street.
7/6
Traumatic Injuries
At 2:39 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3103 Main Street.
Medical Alarm
At 5:22 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3619 21st Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:26 a.m. an accident was reported at 1323 2nd Street.
At 11:58 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Sheridan Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 12:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1416 9th Street.
Sick Person
At 1:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 13.
Burglary / In Progress
At 3:44 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 2201 Madison Street. Nothing missing.
Chest Pain
At 4:25 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 223 Becker Ct.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 9:57 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3103 Main Street.
7/7
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:41 p.m. an accident was reported at 5318 10th Street.
At 4:29 p.m. an accident was reported at 1444 11th Street.
Theft
At 8:10 p.m. a theft was reported at 801 Heizer Street.
Breathing Problems
At 11:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2823 20th Street.